Attentat de Las Vegas: Les stars américaines demandent une nouvelle loi sur les armes à feu

Have you noticed how @realdonaldtrump and the @GOP are simply wrong about everything? Anti science, climate change deniers, pro oil, pro guns, pro coal, etc. and all the while doing all they can to give tax cuts to billionaires. It's like #trump and #republicans wake up every morning simply to do the devils work. And if you say 'democrats are just as bad' all I can say is that I'm happy you have a good job working for putin and the fsb.

A post shared by moby XⓋX (@moby) on Oct 2, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT