Lady Gaga est hospitalisée

I was taken to the hospital, it is not simply hip pain or wear and tear from the road, I am in severe pain. But am in good hands w/ the very best doctors. Please don't forget my love for you. 🙏 Remember years ago when I tattooed Rio on my neck, the tattoo was written by children in the favelas. 🇧🇷R✝️O You hold a special place in my heart I love you.

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 14, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT