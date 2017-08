VIDEO. Brian May se mobilise pour les blaireaux (ce n'est pas une blague)

Our Hedgehogs in Britain are severely threatened. Help us give them a chance. Put a hole in your fences and walls, NEVER use slug pellets or rat poison or any other pesticides or herbicides on your property. You can give hedgehogs a home using one of Save-Me's Heavy Metal hedgehog Houses. Give them water and veg to eat. They will take care of your slugs !!! Hedgehogs rock !! Join us !! Search for the SaveMe web page - Amazing Grace !! Thanks folks !!! #amazinggrace Bri

