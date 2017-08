«Game of Thrones»: Sophie Turner et Maisie Williams célèbrent leur amitié

SEASON 7 EPISODE 2: “That’s not you.” • SEASON 1 EPISODE 4: “No, that’s not me.” • SWIPE and watch the series creators discuss this #GameofThrones Season 7 #ThronesThrowback. (Link in bio)

A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:33am PDT