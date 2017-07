Pas de sport pour Leonardo Dicaprio... George Clooney est un bon coup selon son ex...

Last day to get your @LeonardoDiCaprioFdn oceans apparel. Your contribution will directly support our partners and their ocean conservation efforts as we help them expand the impact of their work around the world. Visit Represent.com/LDF until 5PM PT/8PM ET to get yours. Link in bio.

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:13am PDT