VIDEO. Shia LaBeouf est sorti de prison

"According to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police, the arrest took place after LaBeouf allegedly became “disorderly” after he asked a bystander for a cigarette... he became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present,” police said in a statement. “When the officer attempted to place LaBeouf under arrest, LaBeouf ran to a nearby hotel,” police said. “LaBeouf was arrested in the hotel lobby, where his disorderly behavior continued.” LaBeouf is currently in Savannah filming The Peanut Butter Falcon. This isn’t the first brush with the law the former Disney star has had involving alcohol."

