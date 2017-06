Des jumeaux pour Kim Kardashian...Salma Hayek topless sur Insta...

BALANCE YOUR BODY| Even though the body works hard to maintain a healthy pH level, external facts can contribute to acid forming in our bodies 👉 including diet, stress, environmental toxins, sleep and skin 🌿 Help your body become alkaline with our @SUPERELIXIR Alkalising Formula 🍃 MY MORNING BLITZ 🥄 1/2 frozen banana, almond milk, 2 tsp #SuperElixir Alkalising Formula ➕you're good to go! 💚 We deliver to your door from welleco.com #SuperElixir #plantbased #organic #alkaline #alkalinediet #SuperElixirChallenge #AlkalisingFormula #alkalisinggreens #SmoothieBowl #Breakfast #SuperFoods #Nourish #CleanEating #Vegan

A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:16am PDT