People

PEOPLE A cette occasion, la famille royale a ressorti de vieux clichés vintage de ses cartons...

La reine d'Angleterre a soufflé ses 91 bougies - Peter Nicholls/AP/SIPA

C.W.

Quatre-vingt-onze ans, ça se fête ! Ce vendredi, Elisabeth II, aka lareine d’Angleterre, a soufflé ses 91 bougies. Un joyeux événement que la famille royale a souhaité célébrer en ressortant de ses cartons d’anciens clichés vintages de la nonagénaire.

>> A lire aussi: Le «face swap» entre la reine d'Angleterre et le prince George est effrayant

Une vie en photos

C’est sur Twitter que le compte officiel de la famille royale a rendu hommage à Elisabeth en postant des photos vintages d’elle. Les followers ont pu ainsi découvrir la reine encore bébé dans les bras de sa maman, la reine avec son fils le prince Charles, la reine au téléphone, la reine avec ses petits-enfants… Bref, quatre-vingt-onze années bien chargées. Happy birthday to you Elisabeth !

Queen Elizabeth II pictured at just one month old at her christening – 91 years ago#HappyBirthdayHerMajesty #Queenat91 pic.twitter.com/QqrgZCQL1U — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2017

The Queen was born in 1926, the same year as the 1st ever transatlantic telephone call.#QueensBirthday #HappyBirthdayHerMajesty #Queenat91 pic.twitter.com/N5eKLw3uJI — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2017

Now the oldest reigning monarch, she dedicated her life to service on her 21st birthday. More > https://t.co/mcVCkOE7UY #QueensBirthday pic.twitter.com/chSdUWfARJ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2017

To mark The Queen's 91st birthday, we are sharing this photo from 1952 of Her Majesty and The Prince of Wales. #HappyBirthdayHerMajesty pic.twitter.com/ednBFygYue — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 21, 2017

Mots-clés :