La reine d'Angleterre a soufflé ses 91 bougies
    • Publié le
    • Mis à jour le

Quatre-vingt-onze ans, ça se fête ! Ce vendredi, Elisabeth II, aka lareine d’Angleterre, a soufflé ses 91 bougies. Un joyeux événement que la famille royale a souhaité célébrer en ressortant de ses cartons d’anciens clichés vintages de la nonagénaire.

Une vie en photos

C’est sur Twitter que le compte officiel de la famille royale a rendu hommage à Elisabeth en postant des photos vintages d’elle. Les followers ont pu ainsi découvrir la reine encore bébé dans les bras de sa maman, la reine avec son fils le prince Charles, la reine au téléphone, la reine avec ses petits-enfants… Bref, quatre-vingt-onze années bien chargées. Happy birthday to you Elisabeth !

 

