Dress: Charbel Zoe Boots: Philipp Plein Hand pieces: Alexander Mcqueen Earings: NSR by Nina Runsdord Hair by Neal MakeUp by Etienne Look by Maher Photo by @grizzleemusic Slay by Young Nic 🎀 (this is me 90% of my life. I'm always late & always rushing out @ the last minute with this shocked look on my face🙃) - is there a hypnosis of some sort that can make u on time everywhere? 😂💕😛😔

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 3, 2017 at 2:45pm PDT