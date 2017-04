#JenniferLopez and #AlexRodriguez aka #JRod are still at the beginning of their relationship but they are already a coordinating couple in NYC. (Oh, did you also hear what #Arod said about #JLo on #TheView?! Link in bio 📷: GC Images

A post shared by HELLO! US (@hellomagus) on Mar 31, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT