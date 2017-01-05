Jeudi 5 janvier
Guillaume Canet va se faire défoncer
Rock ou pas rock ? En pleine tournée promo pour son nouveau film Rock’n Roll, Guillaume Canet est prêt à prendre tous les risques pour faire le buzz. Dès le premier jour, il a ainsi posté sur les internets une photo de Marion Cotillard, sa femme à la ville et à l’écran, endormie dans le train, la bouche ouverte. Le fou. Mais il sait qu’il a fait une erreur et qu' il va le payer cher, puisqu’il a ajouté discrètement le hashtag #jevaismefairedefoncer. Alors, rock ou pas rock dans ta face ?
Jonathan Rhys Meyers est papa
Il y a trois semaines, Mara Lane, la compagne de l’acteur Jonathan Rhys Meyers, dévoilait son baby bump pour les fêtes de Noël. Selon E !, le petit Jésus est arrivé dans la foulée, le 15 décembre. Une naissance à la maison, avec une sage-femme, et un petit garçon prénommé non pas Jésus mais Wolf. Vous avez bien lu : Loup Rhys Meyers.
Our other official prego wego dress. Found in #Amsterdam #Noordermarkt for 15 euros 🙋🏻 yes please. Every other day I dunno as I have other dresses but Baby likes these ones ... is super conscious, connected & aware. Has not let me eat much meat entire pregnancy either ... has me thinking about things I'd rather live in ignorance to. #speciesism waat just stap 😩🙈 😇👽🦄 angel alien baby about to rock my world I already know 🙄 #thankful for my soon to be best teacher and friend 🤔😍😐
My official pregnancy dress. I have worn this 1-2x a week every week for past 5 months. It was 3 euros in a charity shop in Ireland 🙊😂 I love #recycled clothes. #Recycledclothes #antislavery #recycledclothing over fast fashion any day for me 😇 T on the other hand ... #megaprincess owns collars and leashes more than I am embarrassed to say 😐#fathersdogter 🐾
Kylie Jenner se trompe de date de naissance
Vous avez tous vu le calendrier sexy de Kylie Jenner. Pas la peine de nier, on sait, on vous a vu lorgner sur le mois d’octobre 2017. Mais avez-vous bien regardé le mois d’août, pas la photo mais les dates ? En effet, Kylie s’est mis en tête d’ajouter quelques dates importantes pour elle, dont son anniversaire le 20 août. Sauf que la belle est née le 10 août. Ça la fout un peu mal. Comment on s’en fiche, elle mange un gâteau toute nue ?
Kylie, I thought your birthday was August 10th? @KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/xRTQxTk7hl— Hailey✨ (@haileyglander) December 20, 2016
@KylieJenner we share the same birthday of august 10th but your calendar says august 20th...#stillcutedoe pic.twitter.com/Rbao22soHz— amberbrazeau (@Ambam0221) December 18, 2016
Lena Dunham remercie le magazine Glamour
Pour l’avoir mis elle et ses Girls en Une de son dernier numéro. Oui, mais pas seulement. L’actrice Lena Dunham a publié un post sur Instagram pour expliquer à quel point il était important pour elle que le magazine n’est pas utilisé Photshop pour gommer sa cellulite sur la couverture : « Quand j’étais ado on me disait que j’avais un drôle de look. (…) Je ne détestais pas ce que j’étais, je détestais la culture qui me disait de ne pas m’aimer comme ça. (…) Aujourd’hui ce corps est en couverture d’un magazine lu par des millions de femmes, sans Photoshop, ma cuisse imparfaite (…) Merci aux femmes d’Hollywood et d’Instagram qui ouvrent la voie, et merci à Glamour d’avoir laissé ma cellulite s’afficher en kiosque partout. »
Okay, here goes: throughout my teens I was told, in no uncertain terms, that I was fucking funny looking. Potbelly, rabbit teeth, knock knees- I could never seem to get it right and it haunted my every move. I posed as the sassy confident one, secretly horrified and hurt by careless comments and hostility. Let's get something straight: I didn't hate what I looked like- I hated the culture that was telling me to hate it. When my career started, some people celebrated my look but always through the lens of "isn't she brave? Isn't it such a bold move to show THAT body on TV?" Then there were the legions of trolls who made high school teasing look like a damned joke with the violent threats they heaped on, the sickening insults that made me ache for teen girls like me who might be reading my comments. Well, today this body is on the cover of a magazine that millions of women will read, without photoshop, my thigh on full imperfect display. Whether you agree with my politics, like my show or connect to what I do, it doesn't matter- my body isn't fair game. No one's is, no matter their size, color, gender identity, and there's a place for us all in popular culture to be recognized as beautiful. Haters are gonna have to get more intellectual and creative with their disses in 2017 because none of us are going to be scared into muumuus by faceless basement dwellers, or cruel blogs, or even our partners and friends. Thank you to the women in Hollywood (and on Instagram!) leading the way, inspiring and normalizing the female form in EVERY form, and thank you to @glamourmag for letting my cellulite do the damn thing on news stands everywhere today ❤️ Love you all.
