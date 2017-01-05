Guillaume Canet et Marion Collitard, à la cérémonie des César, à Paris, le 20 février 2014.
Jeudi 5 janvier

Guillaume Canet va se faire défoncer

Rock ou pas rock ? En pleine tournée promo pour son nouveau film Rock’n Roll, Guillaume Canet est prêt à prendre tous les risques pour faire le buzz. Dès le premier jour, il a ainsi posté sur les internets une photo de Marion Cotillard, sa femme à la ville et à l’écran, endormie dans le train, la bouche ouverte. Le fou. Mais il sait qu’il a fait une erreur et qu' il va le payer cher, puisqu’il a ajouté discrètement le hashtag #jevaismefairedefoncer. Alors, rock ou pas rock dans ta face ?

Jona­than Rhys Meyers est papa

Il y a trois semaines, Mara Lane, la compagne de l’acteur Jonathan Rhys Meyers, dévoilait son baby bump pour les fêtes de Noël. Selon E !, le petit Jésus est arrivé dans la foulée, le 15 décembre. Une naissance à la maison, avec une sage-femme, et un petit garçon prénommé non pas Jésus mais Wolf. Vous avez bien lu : Loup Rhys Meyers.

Kylie Jenner se trompe de date de naissance

Vous avez tous vu le calendrier sexy de Kylie Jenner. Pas la peine de nier, on sait, on vous a vu lorgner sur le mois d’octobre 2017. Mais avez-vous bien regardé le mois d’août, pas la photo mais les dates ? En effet, Kylie s’est mis en tête d’ajouter quelques dates importantes pour elle, dont son anniversaire le 20 août. Sauf que la belle est née le 10 août. Ça la fout un peu mal. Comment on s’en fiche, elle mange un gâteau toute nue ?

Lena Dunham remercie le magazine Glamour

Pour l’avoir mis elle et ses Girls en Une de son dernier numéro. Oui, mais pas seulement. L’actrice Lena Dunham a publié un post sur Instagram pour expliquer à quel point il était important pour elle que le magazine n’est pas utilisé Photshop pour gommer sa cellulite sur la couverture : « Quand j’étais ado on me disait que j’avais un drôle de look. (…) Je ne détestais pas ce que j’étais, je détes­tais la culture qui me disait de ne pas m’ai­mer comme ça. (…) Aujourd’­hui ce corps est en couver­ture d’un maga­zine lu par des millions de femmes, sans Photo­shop, ma cuisse impar­faite (…) Merci aux femmes d’Hol­ly­wood et d’Insta­gram qui ouvrent la voie, et merci à Glamour d’avoir laissé ma cellulite s’af­fi­cher en kiosque partout. »

Okay, here goes: throughout my teens I was told, in no uncertain terms, that I was fucking funny looking. Potbelly, rabbit teeth, knock knees- I could never seem to get it right and it haunted my every move. I posed as the sassy confident one, secretly horrified and hurt by careless comments and hostility. Let's get something straight: I didn't hate what I looked like- I hated the culture that was telling me to hate it. When my career started, some people celebrated my look but always through the lens of "isn't she brave? Isn't it such a bold move to show THAT body on TV?" Then there were the legions of trolls who made high school teasing look like a damned joke with the violent threats they heaped on, the sickening insults that made me ache for teen girls like me who might be reading my comments. Well, today this body is on the cover of a magazine that millions of women will read, without photoshop, my thigh on full imperfect display. Whether you agree with my politics, like my show or connect to what I do, it doesn't matter- my body isn't fair game. No one's is, no matter their size, color, gender identity, and there's a place for us all in popular culture to be recognized as beautiful. Haters are gonna have to get more intellectual and creative with their disses in 2017 because none of us are going to be scared into muumuus by faceless basement dwellers, or cruel blogs, or even our partners and friends. Thank you to the women in Hollywood (and on Instagram!) leading the way, inspiring and normalizing the female form in EVERY form, and thank you to @glamourmag for letting my cellulite do the damn thing on news stands everywhere today ❤️ Love you all.

A photo posted by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

