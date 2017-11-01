Londres: Un taxi fonce dans la foule à Covent Garden

Un taxi aurait foncé dans la foule. Il serait monté sur un trottoir et aurait renversé plusieurs personnes à Covent Garden ce mercredi. Plusieurs blessés seraient à déplorer.

La police parle d’un « sérieux accident ». Selon le compte Twitter du Metropolitan Police, l'incident ne serait pas lié au terroriste.

Police on scene in #CoventGarden following a collision with pedestrians in Southampton Street. Not thought to be terrorist related.