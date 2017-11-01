Londres: Un taxi fonce dans la foule à Covent Garden

COLLISION La police parle d’un « sérieux accident »...

L.B.

Illustration taxi à Londres

Illustration taxi à Londres — Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP

Un taxi aurait foncé dans la foule. Il serait monté sur un trottoir et aurait renversé plusieurs personnes à Covent Garden ce mercredi. Plusieurs blessés seraient à déplorer.

La police parle d’un « sérieux accident ». Selon le compte Twitter du Metropolitan Police, l'incident ne serait pas lié au terroriste.

…//… Plus d’informations à suivre sur « 20 Minutes »

