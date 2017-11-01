Londres: Un taxi fonce dans la foule à Covent Garden
COLLISION La police parle d’un « sérieux accident »...
Un taxi aurait foncé dans la foule. Il serait monté sur un trottoir et aurait renversé plusieurs personnes à Covent Garden ce mercredi. Plusieurs blessés seraient à déplorer.
La police parle d’un « sérieux accident ». Selon le compte Twitter du Metropolitan Police, l'incident ne serait pas lié au terroriste.
Police on scene in #CoventGarden following a collision with pedestrians in Southampton Street. Not thought to be terrorist related.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 1, 2017
A4 Strand is closed in both directions at Southampton Street due to a serious collision. Q to Charing Cross Station. pic.twitter.com/lCCDEMuuEz— TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) November 1, 2017
