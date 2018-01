Le photographe de streetstyle Nabile Quenum retrouvé mort chez lui

RIP Nabile. Nabile was a ball of energy at every fashion week, you never had to ask if he was at a show because you could feel his presence. He literally bounced around from shot to shot. I think he was great at capturing style because he had such great style himself and he recognized great style in others. He also had a great ability to flow between street style cliques, he was a glue that helped hold the street style community together. Jenny and I will miss him greatly @jaiperdumaveste

