«Squiggle brows»: Faites des vagues avec vos sourcils

Here is my#wavybrows makeup tutorial video!✨https://youtu.be/qQZRR-aYfH0✨ Iuse 2 ways to make Wavybrows,first one is easier,you don't need to change or cut your browns,just depict the wavy shape outside.

A post shared by Claudia (@claudia__.w) on Aug 31, 2017 at 8:53am PDT