VIDEO. «Bienvenue en enfer!» Un nouveau record de kitesurf battu dans des conditions dantesques

First training for the Speed Record Attempt on this magic place 😀Thanks to @alexac21 and the Salt and Speed team! Feeling so lucky 🤗 #worldrecord #kitespeed #saltandspeed #fonekites

A post shared by charlotte consorti 🏄‍♀️🌴🏋🏻‍♀️ (@chaconsorti) on Nov 10, 2017 at 11:16am PST