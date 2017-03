Almost stage time here at @vipnightclub in my new panel skirt by @angieglitter3 IT'S MY BIRFDAY BITCH!! #dirtymirrorselfie #thighmeat #sidebutt #merrychristmasbaby #fandance #burlesque #what32lookslike #mybirthday #birthdaysuit

A post shared by Jessabelle Thunder (@jessthndr) on Dec 22, 2016 at 11:26pm PST