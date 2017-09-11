VIDEO. Attention coup de vieux: «Leave Britney Alone» a dix ans
MEME L’auteur de cette vidéo virale devenue mythique a publié un texte pour raconter le contexte dans lequel elle avait été réalisé en 2007…
Il y a dix ans, Chris Crocker lancer un cri d’alarme. En larmes et très gros plan, le jeune homme criait son amour pour Britney Spears et demandait qu’on la laisse enfin en paix : « Leave Britney Alone !!! ». Son cri du cœur est devenu un mème, puis un épisode mythique de la courte histoire d’Internet.
10 years ago on this day, I defended my favorite pop star against the media. While I'm known to do comedy: This was the one video that I was serious in. That year, my mom was battling addiction & became homeless after serving for our country in Iraq. The struggles in my home life and family life made me defensive over any woman going through a hard time. The internet and YouTube was a very different, less LGBT friendly place at the time. Nothing I said in the video was listened to. I was mocked for my femininity. I was called every gay slur in the book. Talk show hosts questioned if I was a man or woman, after playing the clip. I knew there was no way people would take me serious. So I decided that I would play up to the joke everyone thought I was. Realizing that telling them about what had actually triggered my emotional reaction (What my mom was battling) wouldn't be of interest to anyone. So I gave them a cartoon of what they assumed I was, in my public appearances afterward. But the truth is and always was about standing up for someone and not standing idly by when you see someone being hurt by others. In the 10 years since this video- A lot of LGBT Youtubers are celebrated for who they are. I often wonder if I had started videos later, if I would've been treated differently. But what I will say is this: Even if I got a public beating for standing up for what's right: Im happy I did. And I'll always love @britneyspears ❤️
Dimanche, sur Instagram, Chris Crocker est revenu sur cette vidéo qui a changé sa vie. Il raconte qu’à cette époque, il cherchait à défendre sa mère au travers de Britney Spears : « Ma mère luttait contre l’addiction et s’est retrouvée à la rue alors qu’elle avait combattu pour notre pays en Irak. » Chris Crocker en profite pour dénoncer l’homophobie dont il a souffert dans les millions de commentaires qu’il a reçu et qu’il a compris que son message ne serait jamais pris au sérieux.
Un Internet plus ouvert
Chris Crocker, devenu une figure importante de YouTube après cette vidéo, a été menacé de mort pour son orientation sexuelle. S’il n’a jamais retrouvé le succès de sa vidéo pro-Britney, il est apparu à de nombreuses reprises sur d’autres chaînes. En 2008, il a même eu les honneurs d’une parodie dans South Park.
Dans son émouvant texte, le jeune homme se demande si YouTube est plus ouvert d’esprit aujourd’hui. Il se réjouit que des Youtubers LGBT puissent « célébrer qui ils sont. »