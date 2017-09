VIDEO. Célébrités et milliers d'anonymes disent adieu à Mireille Darc

Pascal Desprez (C-L), the husband of late actress Mireille Darc, actor Alain Delon (C) and former TV host Veronique de Villele (C-R) leave the Saint-Sulpice church following a funeral mass for Mireille Darc on September 1, 2017 in Paris. Mireille Darc died at age 79 on August 28, 2017, according to her family. — ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP