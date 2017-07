Rencontres de la photographie d'Arles: Audrey Tautou montre ses autoportraits  pour la première fois

Audrey Tautou is also a photographer and her work is part of the exhibition: “Audrey Tautou, Superfacial” at the Abbaye De Montmajour, as part of the Rencontres d’Arles. The work is a serie of self-portraits taken by the actress in order to deal with her suddenly stardom after the movie Amelie Poulain. 🎈#art #photography #audreytautou #ameliepoulain #superfacial

