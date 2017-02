A picture on the right is me at my leanest 🙌🏼 I was very consistent and dedicated at that time and so proud of the results I achieved! ❤ What changed now? My approach! I am not working out towards loosing my weight or centimeters but I want to be strong and healthy. I am still consistent and dedicated although past month wasn't the best in terms of food and workouts. I couldn't find my balance and didn't feel comfortable with the plan I chose. But it's all about trying and sometimes even more trying to finally find what's best for you. I want to start a new chapter 🤗 I want to stick to my new gym schedule and food routine. I want to show and prove myself that I am capable of doing this. Is it going to work? Sure! I have the right attitude and enough courage and strength to do so 💪🏼💕 #transformationtuesday #bbgprogress #sweatwithkayla #strongnotskinny #weightlifting #kaylaitsines #bbg #motivation #weights #lifting #beforeandafter #inspiration #fitspo #fitgoals #fitinspiration

