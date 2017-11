Le producteur Brett Ratner, accusé de harcèlement sexuel, ne travaillera pas sur «Wonder Woman 2»

What a wonderful night! It was so great seeing the cast and crew one last time all together for the Justice League Premiere. Thank you thank you! 🙅🏻 (Thank you @marktownsend1 @sabrinabmakeup & @elizabethstewart1)

