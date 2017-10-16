Affaire Weinstein: Marion Cotillard a été plusieurs fois confrontée à des prédateurs
HARCÈLEMENT La comédienne française oscarisée s’est exprimée au sujet du harcèlement dans l’industrie du cinéma…
—
Marion Cotillard a eu affaire à plusieurs prédateurs pendant sa carrière. La comédienne française oscarisée s’est exprimée au sujet de l’industrie du cinéma alors que l’affaire Weinstein secoue Hollywood.
Elle a publié ce lundi après-midi un long message sur Instagram accompagné d’une image blanche pour soutenir toutes ces femmes qui ont brisé le silence.
Un nouveau chapitre à Hollywood ?
« Plus d’une fois, dans ma carrière, j’ai été confrontée à une situation où je devais esquiver des prédateurs », explique-t-elle. « Toutes ces femmes courageuses qui se sont décidées à parler ouvrent, je l’espère, un nouveau chapitre. J’ai beaucoup de respect pour elles et je les soutiens de tout mon cœur », souligne celle qui dénonce un « système horrible ». « Ce qui est en train de se passer aujourd’hui est très important. Pour tout le monde. Important pour Harvey Weinstein. Il doit faire face à ce qu’il a fait pendant trop longtemps, comprendre que c’est un comportement malade et criminel », insiste Marion Cotillard. Elle espère que le scandale dissuadera d’autres hommes d’agir en toute impunité.
More than once in my career I was confronted to a situation where I had to dodge predators. All the brave women who have spoken up are hopefully opening a new chapter. I have much respect for them and I support them with all my heart. This is the time to unfold and deconstruct a horrifying system. This is the time we, women AND men, denounce it loud so that we create a profound change and those terrifying things never happen again. This is the time we examine our consciousness and to which degree we have tolerated abuse? This is the time to heal. What is happening today, is very important. For everyone. Important for Harvey Weinstein. He has to face what he has been doing for too long and needs to understand it is sick and criminal and that he has to make amends. I hope, I wish it will help him to become a better person. Important because it will hopefully dissuade others to act with impunity. Power doesn’t give right to crime. Important for Those beautiful women. What soften the deep sadness I feel today is that they are on a path of reconciliation and they will rise stronger. They are opening our eyes and heart, and all the souls that were harmed this way will know from now on that they are supported. And I want to tell them that vulnerability is not a weakness, it is a quality that should be cherish, respected and protected.
Cinq femmes l’accusent de viol
Cinq femmes, dont Asia Argento et Rose McGowan, ont accusé Harvey Weinstein de les avoir violées. Le producteur de 65 ans, qui a longtemps fait la pluie et le beau temps à Hollywood, s’est transformé en véritable paria depuis la parution la semaine dernière d’enquêtes dans le New Yorker et New York Times déclenchant des accusations en chaînes.
Harvey Weinstein et son frère Bob ont gagné 81 Oscars dans leur carrière chez Miramax et la Weinstein Company (TWC), maisons de production qu’ils ont co-fondées, d’après le site de TWC.