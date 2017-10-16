Affaire Weinstein: Marion Cotillard a été plusieurs fois confrontée à des prédateurs

More than once in my career I was confronted to a situation where I had to dodge predators. All the brave women who have spoken up are hopefully opening a new chapter. I have much respect for them and I support them with all my heart. This is the time to unfold and deconstruct a horrifying system. This is the time we, women AND men, denounce it loud so that we create a profound change and those terrifying things never happen again. This is the time we examine our consciousness and to which degree we have tolerated abuse? This is the time to heal. What is happening today, is very important. For everyone. Important for Harvey Weinstein. He has to face what he has been doing for too long and needs to understand it is sick and criminal and that he has to make amends. I hope, I wish it will help him to become a better person. Important because it will hopefully dissuade others to act with impunity. Power doesn’t give right to crime. Important for Those beautiful women. What soften the deep sadness I feel today is that they are on a path of reconciliation and they will rise stronger. They are opening our eyes and heart, and all the souls that were harmed this way will know from now on that they are supported. And I want to tell them that vulnerability is not a weakness, it is a quality that should be cherish, respected and protected.

A post shared by @marioncotillard on Oct 16, 2017 at 5:44am PDT