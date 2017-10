VIDEO. Affaire Harvey Weinstein: Après les accusations, Oliver Stone pense que le producteur est victime d'un «système de justicier»

“This way of treating women ends now.” When @gwynethpaltrow was 22, she got a role that would make her a star: Harvey Weinstein hired her for the lead in the Jane Austen adaptation “Emma.” Before shooting began, he summoned her to his suite at @thepeninsulabh for a meeting. It ended with him placing his hands on her and suggesting they head to the bedroom for massages, she said. “I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” #GwynethPaltrow said in an interview, publicly disclosing that she was sexually harassed by the man who ignited her career and later helped her win an Academy Award. She refused his advances, she said, and confided in Brad Pitt, her boyfriend at the time. He confronted the producer, and soon after, #Weinstein threatened her not to tell anyone else. Rosanna Arquettehas a similar account, as does Judith Godrèche, a leading French actress. And Angelina Jolie said that during the release of “Playing by Heart,” #HarveyWeinstein made unwanted advances on her in a hotel room. “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” she wrote in an email. “This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.” @geordiewood photographed @gwynethpaltrow in 2014. Visit the link in our profile to read more.

