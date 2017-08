«Wind River» donne la parole aux Indiens d'Amérique du Nord, grands oubliés de l'Amérique

"Wind River" - Taylor Sheridan, 2017. A mystery thriller about an FBI agent trying to investigate a crime scene in a Native American reservation, however, without a veteran tracker who knows each and every tree in the area it would be impossible for her. The movie is quite intense because it is based a true story, however how it's filmed - it's too direct. 7 ⭐️ #whatshouldiwatch #windriver

A post shared by Legit Movie Options (@scrollnomo) on Aug 20, 2017 at 5:47am PDT