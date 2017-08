VIDEO. Andy Serkis: «Quand je vois César dans "La planète des singes", je me reconnais bien»

This man. #genius @andyserkis is a true artist + a transformative actor. Just watched "War for the Planet of the Apes" and as expected, it didn't disappoint. Had a little fun with the image I shot of him and an image of Ceasar. Go watch it. #andyserkis #warfortheplanetoftheapes heplanetoftheapes #ceaser #apes

A post shared by Maarten de Boer (@iheartmaarten) on Jul 27, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT