Décès de George Romero, l'homme à l'allure d’un ogre et la gentillesse d’une bonne fée

What a sad day for horrordom today, one of the finest purveyors of horror has passed-his vision was so unique and on the fringe. He was and is and always will be the founding father of the modern Zombie movie. May he Rest In Peace . Long Live Romero !!! #georgeromero #georgearomero #zombie #zombies

Kirk Hammett (@kirkhammett) on Jul 16, 2017