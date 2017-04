Congratulations to “IN BETWEEN” director #MaysalounHamoud and producer #ShlomiElkabetz Zeynep Özbatur Atakan says "YAPIMLAB AWARD is a project development, strategy and communication platform designed for the young film makers and professionals throughout the world. The winner of this award will be hosted in Istanbul for a week and while joining YAPIMLAB platform, will also be introduced to Turkish producers and other film professionals. The choice of films for the "Pitch Point 2015" at Jerusalem Film Festival was excellent. All the projects were very creative and unique. For this successful choice I would like to thank Jerusalem Film Festival, especially dear Elad, Noa and Claudia. Today, it is so essential for the woman characters in the film to be in a more active position. Especially it is very valuable to hear voices from women living in rather different places on Earth. I give "YAPIMLAB AWARD" to "IN BETWEEN" Director: Maysaloun Hamoud, and Producer: Shlomi Elkabetz For their handling of the women characters in the film; A film which is open to creative production strategies." #jerusalemfilmfestival #jerusalemfilmfestival2015 #YAPIMLABAWARD #ewawomen #ewa #EuropeanAudiovisualWomensNetwork #jerusalemfilmfestival2015 #jff32 #youngproduceraward #yapimlabodulleri #jerusalempitchpoint #productionstructure #projectdevelopment #PitchPoint2015

